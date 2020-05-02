3 adults, 2 minors allegedly vandalize Seneca County school, 1 charged with hate crime

OVID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports five people were arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Seneca County school on Wednesday.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, on April 29 deputies responded to the South Seneca Junior/Senior High School for reports of posters that were vandalized.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says the vandalism included derogatory and hateful comments directed to individual members of the graduating senior class.

After an investigation, it was determined that the vandalism happened in the early hours of April 29, and the investigation led to the following individuals being arrested:

Michael Wilkins, 19 from Willard, NY

Tangalean Kio, 18 from Ovid, NY

Jonathan Siccardi, 18 from Interlaken, NY

Two minors whose names were withheld from the press release

Wilkins was charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a Hate Crime, a Class E Felony and Making Graffiti, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Kio and Siccardi were both charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Making Graffiti, a Class A Misdemeanor.

All three were released on appearance tickets, and are scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

The two minors will be appearing at the Seneca County Probation Department at a later date.

