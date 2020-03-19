3 arrested after police find handgun, marijuana during DWI road check

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police said they found a handgun, a bag of marijuana, 11 bags of synthetic marijuana and an open bottle of booze during a DWI road check on Friday.

This happened on the 7th North Street off-ramp of I-81.

The driver, 28-year-old Shawn Aldamuy of Syracuse, was arrested, along with 31-year-old Aaron Hudson and a teenager.

All three are now facing a weapons charge.

Aldamuy and Hudson are also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

