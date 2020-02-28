3 arrested following Auburn standoff

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police responded to a motel in Auburn on Thursday after receiving a weapon complaint call, which led to several other agencies being called in as well.

Officers were called to 255 Grant Avenue, the Grant Motel, at around 4 p.m. on Thursday for a weapon complaint.

Officers were told while on the way to the scene there there was a subject who was possibly pointing a long gun towards the woods behind the Grant Motel.

Auburn Police Department met with Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police at the scene. They then set up a perimeter around the building.

That was when officers saw a long gun being pointed out of a window towards the woods.

Officers tried making contact with those in the room, but were unable to. After 30 minutes, one suspect exited the room from the back window and was arrested. He was later identified as William Walter.

Walter had then told police that there were two more people in the room. The two inside were Nichole Gourley and Randy Dwyer.

After several attempts to speak with them, Auburn Police Department’s Hostage Negation Team and Emergency Response Team had to be called in.

After another hour of trying to contact the individuals, police released an Oleoresin Capsicum into the room, which is pepper spray.

The two left the room from the front door and they were arrested. Police found that the “long gun” was a BB gun.

They were all three charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.

Walter was also charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree.

After they were arrested, police found that Gourley and Dwyer both had petit larceny arrest warrants.

They were all released on appearance tickets.

Randy Dwyer

Nichole Gourley

William Walter (Courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

