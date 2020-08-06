SPD: 3 men caught in police chase involving stolen car, 1 still on the loose

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is still on the loose and three are in custody, after officers engaged in a car chase and pulled over a stolen vehicle Wednesday night, according to Syracuse Police. 

Sergeant Matthew Malinowski says Syracuse Police spotted a stolen car with four people inside at West Onondaga and Delaware Street, just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say, while trying to pull the stolen vehicle over, officers were involved in a brief car chase. The chase ended at the corner Midland Avenue and West Pleasant Avenue, and when officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the four men inside took off running. 

Three of the men were caught and are in custody, but police say one suspect is still at large.

The man still on the loose is not considered a threat to the public. 

Police say the car was reported stolen from a previous burglary on Duane Street.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected