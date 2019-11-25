Three charged in connection with Auburn homicide

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joshua Poole, 36, was found dead in his home ten days ago in the City of Auburn. On Monday, police announced three arrested after what officers believe was a drug-related robbery.

Auburn Police say Poole’s home surveillance system helped identify the three men arrested and charged in connection to this murder.

This investigation led police to several different locations and suspects.

Police say Gage Ashley, 22, was armed with a handgun during the alleged robbery on November 15th. Lucciano Spagnola, 17, had a shotgun and Tyree Anglin, 19, was with them as well.

All three are accused of breaking into Poole’s home, robbing and then killing him.

Investigators say the three bought ski masks from Walmart a few days before and tried to burn their clothes and hide their evidence from police in a crawl space.

“Weapons are still outstanding. So that’s something we’re hoping the public can assist us recovering because we don’t want those disposed of in the public. We aren’t sure where those are right now, so that’s part of the continuing investigation,” said Shawn Butler of the Auburn Police Department.

The public also learned that police found a vehicle in the Seneca River in Cato last week that is connected to the crime. Police believe that vehicle was used in the getaway ten days ago.

This is the first homicide in Auburn since 2013.

