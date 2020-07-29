3 charged in deputy-involved shooting on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men have been charged in the July 16 shooting that involved a deputy in the City of Syracuse, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

On the evening of July 16, Sheriff’s Detective Mark Grady was conducting surveillance on the northside of town when he witnessed an individual being thrown from an SUV on North Salina Street near Lemoyne Avenue.

Grady requested backup and followed the SUV. As the SUV turned onto Commonwealth Avenue from Carbon Street, the occupants exited the vehicle and started firing at Grady.

The SUV fled the scene after shots were exchanged. Shortly after, officers found the SUV on Lodi Street at Lemoyne Avenue with one unconscious male inside the vehicle who had an apparent gunshot wound.

The male, who was transported to Upstate University Hospital, has been identified as Aaron Hudson, 31 of Syracuse. Hudson died on Tuesday afternoon from his injuries.

Detectives have since charged Vaughn Sanders, 27 of Syracuse, and Jonqual Thornton, 23 of Syracuse. They were both charged with attempted murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

A third male was identified as Keenan Davis, 20 of Solvay, and was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

All three men are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday evening in Centralized Arraignment Court.