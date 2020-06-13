Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

3 charged with illegal dumping in the City of Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to an extreme case of illegal dumping in the City of Syracuse.

According to the State DEC, James Alexander, George Harris Jr. and Casper Booker were dumping construction and demolition debris along with solid waste at a vacant lot near Kirk Park.

All three have been issued appearance tickets for unlawful disposal of solid waste.

A verbal agreement between the three and the DEC was to have everything cleaned up by the end of the day on Friday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected