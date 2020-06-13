3 charged with illegal dumping in the City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to an extreme case of illegal dumping in the City of Syracuse.

According to the State DEC, James Alexander, George Harris Jr. and Casper Booker were dumping construction and demolition debris along with solid waste at a vacant lot near Kirk Park.

All three have been issued appearance tickets for unlawful disposal of solid waste.

A verbal agreement between the three and the DEC was to have everything cleaned up by the end of the day on Friday.