3 charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Five Points Correctional Facility

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were arrested for trying to sneak drugs inside the Five Points State Prison in Romulus.

Two of the individuals were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 6 and one was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 9.

On Aug. 6, a K9 alerted to a visitor while he was being processed by officers. The man admitted to having synthetic marijuana and marijuana in his vehicle.

The same day, a K9 alerted officers to a visitor’s locker. The visitor was questioned and admitted to having synthetic marijuana in her locker.

On Aug. 9, a K9 alerted to a visitor’s bag in the visitor room. She admitted to having drugs hidden inside her pants. She turned over a cellophane ball that contained cocaine and marijuana.

All three individuals were taken by the New York State Police from the facility and were charged and processed at the Romulus and Waterloo barracks.

According to the union representing corrections officers, they have found drugs hidden in books, deodorant, food and mail at least a dozen times since the end of June.

They are calling for a secure vendor program. They said it would cut down on the amount of smuggled drugs.