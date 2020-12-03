3 CNY road projects have been completed

(WSYR-TV) — Three road projects that will make life easier for Central New York drivers are now complete.

The $19 million investment will improve travel and safety for Onondaga and Oswego Counties’ most heavily traveled roads.

This includes the repaving of I-81’s northbound and southbound lanes, stretching from Cicero to Hastings.

Parts of State Route 5 also got a makeover, as well as the intersection of State Route 370 and John Glenn Boulevard in the Town of Salina.

Additional improvements include new turning lanes and upgraded traffic signals.