3 CNY road projects have been completed

(WSYR-TV) — Three road projects that will make life easier for Central New York drivers are now complete.
The $19 million investment will improve travel and safety for Onondaga and Oswego Counties’ most heavily traveled roads.
This includes the repaving of I-81’s northbound and southbound lanes, stretching from Cicero to Hastings.
Parts of State Route 5 also got a makeover, as well as the intersection of State Route 370 and John Glenn Boulevard in the Town of Salina.
Additional improvements include new turning lanes and upgraded traffic signals.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- EMS detail COVID challenges as 911 system close to breaking point
- House Dems pick moderate New Yorker to lead campaign arm
- Border county banking on wind farms to ‘boost’ economy in rural South Texas
- Activists organizing vehicle caravan to call for immigration reform, suspension of deportations
- Family Healthcast: What we know about the COVID-19 vaccines
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App