3 Cortland Co. Legislators leave Republican party

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Republicans in the Cortland County Legislature have changed their political affiliation. They will no longer be part of the Republican party.

Legislator Joseph Nauseef, Legislator Kelly Preston, and Legislator Linda Jones announced they are changing their party.

In a statement released Wednesday, Chair Paul Heider said, “While I am disappointed by anyone leaving the Republican Party at this time, this decision will have no impact on the day to day workings of our Legislature. It does not matter what party affiliations our Legislature is made up of, every Legislator is treated fairly regardless of their political affiliation. For me, the most important issue facing this county right now is ensuring that every resident who wishes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is able to do so. That mission will not change in light of this announcement.”