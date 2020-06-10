Interactive Maps

3 hurt by falling rocks at Ithaca Falls

Local News
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were hurt by falling rocks at Ithaca Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ithaca Police, three were hurt when the rocks fell from the cliffs near where they were standing.

One person was take to Cayuga Medical Center for treatment. Police said none of the injuries were life threatening and everyone is expected to recover.

