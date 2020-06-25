3 Ingredient Patriotic Popcorn Balls

With the Fourth of July is next week and if you’re looking to add some fun to your festive holiday weekend — this three-ingredient recipe may be the perfect pick!

Ingredients:

7 cups of cracker jacks (or any kind of popcorn)

4 tablespoons of butter (half a stick)

a 10oz. bag of marshmallows

sprinkles if you want them

Directions:

1.) In a large bowl, microwave the butter until melted.

2.) Add the marshmallows to the same bowl and microwave for one minute. stir and then return to the microwave for another minute.

3.) Stir again to mix marshmallows and butter together completely and then slowly stir in the cracker jacks.

4.) Mix until the cracker jacks are completely covered in the marshmallow mixture. let cool until you can handle the mixture.

5.) Lightly coat clean hands with cooking spray and then shape the mixture into balls. make sure to pack them together tightly so that they stay together as they cool.

6.) Wrap them individually in plastic wrap or store them in an airtight container. they are best when eaten within 48 hours.