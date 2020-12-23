3 injured in car crash near Auburn shortly after police attempt to pull vehicle over

TOWN OF THROOP, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say three people were injured in a car crash early Monday morning, after police attempted to pull the vehicle over earlier in the night.

According to the Cayuga County Sheriff, deputies responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Turnpike Road and Lewis Road in the Town of Throop.

The Sheriff’s Office says three people were traveling north on Lewis Road in a 2005 Honda Element. The vehicle did not stop at the intersection and hit a guardrail, before coming to a stop.

Sheriff Brian Schenck says the three people inside the car were all injured and transported to University Hospital for treatment, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

The sheriff says shortly before the crash, the Auburn Police Department tried to stop the Honda Element for a vehicle and traffic infraction. However, the car refused to stop and left the City of Auburn, heading north on North Division Street Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Sgt Robert Franklin at 315- 253-1610.