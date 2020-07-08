3-month-old infant dies unexpectedly in Cortland County

HARFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the unexpected death of a three-month-old infant that occurred on Thursday, July 2.
According to a press release, officers with the Cortland County Sheriff’s office responded to the Tri-County Pond located on Lacey Road in the town of Harford at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, for a death investigation of a three-month-old infant.
When officers arrived, they learned the family of the infant was camping and the infant had become unresponsive.
Family members called 911, who assisted the family in administering CPR, but attempts to revive the infant were unsuccessful.
The three-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation and an autopsy were performed, investigators said they do not suspect foul play was involved in this incident.
Currently, the cause of the infant’s death is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Starner of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at 607-758-5541.
