3 more Onondaga County villages awarded county grants totaling over $600,000

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All three villages in the Town of Manlius were awarded grants from Onondaga County totaling over $600,000 to help revitalize their downtowns.

It is a part of the county’s $1.5 million Village Main Street Program.

Late last month, the Village of Baldwinsville was awarded a grant of just under $300,000 for projects in its downtown area.

The Village of Manlius was awarded $298,000 for a series of projects. Being the oldest village in Onondaga County, the Manlius Mayor says the downtown business district can use some freshening up.

“This is important to us to kind of build our community back up,” says Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall.

Manlius plans to use the grant money for the Clock Plaza project, Seneca Street Plaza project, and the Bruegger’s Plaza project.

It will also go towards a facade improvement program with business owners. The Village will be adding $45,000 of its own money for the project.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tells NewsChannel 9, “By investing in the public infrastructure that makes it more appealing for residential growth which then drives commercial investment.”

Whorrall adds, “By doing this project we also have looked at the other areas of the village and there’s areas that we want to improve.”

The heart of the Village of Manlius now includes a boarded-up gas station and the delayed Willowbrook Crossing project right across the street that was planned to be a retail, restaurant, and residential property.

The Village of Fayetteville has been awarded $275,000 and plans to add welcome signs, streetlights, a facade program for business owners and more sidewalks.

Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson tells NewsChannel 9, “We’ve done as much as we could with the public money that we’ve had, this is really going to give us the next ability to connect some areas in the Town.”

The Village is going to use part of it’s grant money to put sidewalks in front of the newly renovated Craftsman Inn and other sections of East Genesee Street, even though the Craftsman and some of those sidewalks will actually be in the Town of Manlius.

“Many towns sometimes forget that villages are within towns, so if we’re investing in villages we’re investing in your town,” McMahon says.

The Village of Minoa was awarded a $30,000 grant to plan for a way to bridge the two ends of the village that are split by the railroad.

Minoa Mayor Bill Brazill says, “The north side has been developed and all that but we want to put a lot of this money back into the south side so we have the continuation of the commercial district.”

McMahon says he expects progress from all three villages this year, and says there will be other village grants announced soon.

