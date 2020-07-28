3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, plus Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on a conference call with media Tuesday that three more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Illinois, Kentucky, and Minnesota, making 34 states total, plus the two territories. Minnesota was put back on the list after being removed last week.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Washington D.C.

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.