3 New #VaxToSchool sites coming to CNY, North Country

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — 23 new vaccination sites are coming to help increase vaccination rates among school-aged children, according to the state. 

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the department of health is working with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to help with the organization of these sites. 

“Since launching the #VaxtoSchool program, 114 pop-up vaccination sites have been established so far – bringing the vaccine to more school-aged New Yorkers and their families,” Governor Hochul said. “In collaboration with a multitude of community-based partners on the ground, we are working together to increase vaccination rates among New York’s eligible adolescents. To parents and guardians statewide, I urge you to ensure your child receives the COVID-19 vaccine – helping to keep them healthy and safe this school year.” 

Newly Established Locations in CNY and the North Country: 

FINGER LAKES 

  • Wayne County Public Health 
    • 1519 Nye Road 
    • Lyons, NY 14489 
  • Open: Wednesday October 27, 2021; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm 
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J 
  • Event Partner: Wayne County 
  • Incentive: Regal Gift Cards 
  • NORTH COUNTRY 
    • Gouverneur Community Center 
      • 4673 NY-58 
        Gouverneur, NY 13642 
      • Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm 
      • Vaccine Type:  Pfizer-BioNTech 
    • Event Partners: St. Lawrence County, Village of Gouverneur and Town of Gouverneur 
    • To Register: First dose appointments here; second dose appointments here; booster doses for eligible New Yorkers here 
    • Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 
  • Essex County Department of Health 

Newly established sites in the rest of New York State:

CAPITAL REGION 

Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 
1 Elbel Court 
Albany, NY 12209 
Open: Wednesday, October 27; 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Albany County and City School District of Albany 
To Register: https://www.albanycounty.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5775/ 
Incentive: Regal Gift Cards 

MID-HUDSON 

Robert L. Yeager Health Center, Building A 
50 Sanatorium Road 
Pomona NY, 10970 
Open: Wednesday, October 27; 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Rockland County 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

MID-HUDSON 

Sullivan County Public Health Services 

50 Community Lane 
Liberty, NY 12754 

Open: Wednesday, October 27; 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Sullivan County 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

CAPITAL REGION 

Colonie Central High School 
1 Raider Blvd 
Albany, NY 12205 
Open: Thursday, October 28; 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm 
Vaccine Type:  Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Albany County and South Colonie School District 

To Register: https://www.albanycounty.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5773/58 

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

LONG ISLAND 

Kennedy Memorial Park 

335 Green Street 
Hempstead, NY 11550  
Open: Thursday, October 28; 8:00 am – 8:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Nassau County and Northwell Health 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

MID-HUDSON 

Middletown High School 
30 Gardner Ext Ave. 
Middletown, NY 10940 
Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner Orange County 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

NEW YORK CITY 

Life of Hope 
1377 Brooklyn Avenue 
Brooklyn, NY 11203 
Open: Thursday, October 28; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J 
Event Partner: Life of Hope 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

NEW YORK CITY 

The Sea Gate Association Beach Club Haunted Halloween 
3700 Surf Avenue 
Brooklyn, NY 11224  
Open: Friday-Sunday, October 29-31st; 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J 
Event Partner: Sea Gate Police Department 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

SOUTHERN TIER 

East Middle School 
167 E. Frederick Street 
Binghamton, NY 13904 
Open:  Friday, October 29; 9:30 am – 11:30 am 
(For members of the East Middle School) 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Broome County 

SOUTHERN TIER 

West Middle School 
West Middle Avenue 
Binghamton, NY 13905 
Open:  Friday, October 29; 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm 
(For members of the West Middle School) 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Broome County 

MID-HUDSON 

Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall 
1300 Ulster Avenue, Ste. 310 
Kingston, NY 12401 
Open: Friday, October 29; 11:00 am – 7:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Ulster County 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 
 
MID-HUDSON 

Pilgrims Baptist Church 
80 N. Franklin Street 
Nyack, NY 10960 
Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 am – 4:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J 
Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

LONG ISLAND 

Bethel AME Church 
420 North Main Street 
Freeport, NY 11520 
Open: Saturday, October 30; 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J 
Event Partner the National Coalition of Black Churches 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

LONG ISLAND 

Hope Missionary Baptist Church 
100 Lemon Street 
Central Islip, NY 11722  
Open: Saturday, October 30; 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm 
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J 
Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

WESTERN NEW YORK 

Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion 

1100 Jefferson Ave 

Buffalo, NY 14208 

Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 am – 1:00 pm 

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Moderna 

Event Partner: Erie County 

To Register: http://www.erie.gov/vax 

Incentive: Tops Gift Cards 

WESTERN NEW YORK 

Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career and Technical Education Center 

3181 Saunders Settlement Road 

Sanborn, NY 14132 

Open: Saturday, October 30; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm 

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J 

Event Partner: Niagara County 
To Register:  https://www.niagaracounty.com/Portals/4/Docs/NCDOH%20Clinic%20Schedule-UPDATED%2010-18-2021.pdf

Incentive: Tops Gift Cards and Halloween Treat Bags 

FINGER LAKES 

The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence 

126 Sander Street 

Rochester, NY 14605 

Open: Saturday, October 30; 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm 

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J 
Event Partner: The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence 

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

 
LONG ISLAND 

Northwell Health 

1 Marcus Ave 
New Hyde Park, NY 11042 
Open:  Saturday, October 30; 9:00 am – 9:00 pm 
Vaccine Type:  Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Nassau County and Northwell Health 
To Register: https://northwellvaccine.force.com/s/?id=a1T4x000007TtUVEA0 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

MID-HUDSON 

Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center 
110 Bethune Blvd 
Spring Valley, NY 10977 
Open:  Monday, November 1; 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm 
Vaccine Type:  Pfizer-BioNTech 
Event Partner: Rockland County 
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

NORTH COUNTRY 

Essex County Department of Health 

132 Water St 

Elizabethtown, NY 12932 

Open: Monday, November 1; 10:00am-2:00pm 

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech 

Event Partner: Essex County Department of Health 

To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/ 

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

