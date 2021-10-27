3 New #VaxToSchool sites coming to CNY, North Country

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — 23 new vaccination sites are coming to help increase vaccination rates among school-aged children, according to the state.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the department of health is working with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to help with the organization of these sites.
“Since launching the #VaxtoSchool program, 114 pop-up vaccination sites have been established so far – bringing the vaccine to more school-aged New Yorkers and their families,” Governor Hochul said. “In collaboration with a multitude of community-based partners on the ground, we are working together to increase vaccination rates among New York’s eligible adolescents. To parents and guardians statewide, I urge you to ensure your child receives the COVID-19 vaccine – helping to keep them healthy and safe this school year.”
Newly Established Locations in CNY and the North Country:
FINGER LAKES
- Wayne County Public Health
- 1519 Nye Road
- Lyons, NY 14489
- Open: Wednesday October 27, 2021; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J
- Event Partner: Wayne County
- Incentive: Regal Gift Cards
- NORTH COUNTRY
- Gouverneur Community Center
- 4673 NY-58
Gouverneur, NY 13642
- Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Event Partners: St. Lawrence County, Village of Gouverneur and Town of Gouverneur
- To Register: First dose appointments here; second dose appointments here; booster doses for eligible New Yorkers here
- Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
- Essex County Department of Health
- 132 Water Street
- Elizabethtown, NY 12932
- Open: Friday, October 29; 10:00am-2:00pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Event Partner: Essex County Department of Health
- To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/
- Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
Newly established sites in the rest of New York State:
CAPITAL REGION
Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School
1 Elbel Court
Albany, NY 12209
Open: Wednesday, October 27; 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Albany County and City School District of Albany
To Register: https://www.albanycounty.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5775/
Incentive: Regal Gift Cards
MID-HUDSON
Robert L. Yeager Health Center, Building A
50 Sanatorium Road
Pomona NY, 10970
Open: Wednesday, October 27; 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Rockland County
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
MID-HUDSON
Sullivan County Public Health Services
50 Community Lane
Liberty, NY 12754
Open: Wednesday, October 27; 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Sullivan County
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
CAPITAL REGION
Colonie Central High School
1 Raider Blvd
Albany, NY 12205
Open: Thursday, October 28; 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Albany County and South Colonie School District
To Register: https://www.albanycounty.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5773/58
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
LONG ISLAND
Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Green Street
Hempstead, NY 11550
Open: Thursday, October 28; 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Nassau County and Northwell Health
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
MID-HUDSON
Middletown High School
30 Gardner Ext Ave.
Middletown, NY 10940
Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner Orange County
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
NEW YORK CITY
Life of Hope
1377 Brooklyn Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11203
Open: Thursday, October 28; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: Life of Hope
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
NEW YORK CITY
The Sea Gate Association Beach Club Haunted Halloween
3700 Surf Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11224
Open: Friday-Sunday, October 29-31st; 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: Sea Gate Police Department
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
SOUTHERN TIER
East Middle School
167 E. Frederick Street
Binghamton, NY 13904
Open: Friday, October 29; 9:30 am – 11:30 am
(For members of the East Middle School)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Broome County
SOUTHERN TIER
West Middle School
West Middle Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13905
Open: Friday, October 29; 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
(For members of the West Middle School)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Broome County
MID-HUDSON
Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall
1300 Ulster Avenue, Ste. 310
Kingston, NY 12401
Open: Friday, October 29; 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Ulster County
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
MID-HUDSON
Pilgrims Baptist Church
80 N. Franklin Street
Nyack, NY 10960
Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
LONG ISLAND
Bethel AME Church
420 North Main Street
Freeport, NY 11520
Open: Saturday, October 30; 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner the National Coalition of Black Churches
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
LONG ISLAND
Hope Missionary Baptist Church
100 Lemon Street
Central Islip, NY 11722
Open: Saturday, October 30; 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
WESTERN NEW YORK
Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion
1100 Jefferson Ave
Buffalo, NY 14208
Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County
To Register: http://www.erie.gov/vax
Incentive: Tops Gift Cards
WESTERN NEW YORK
Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career and Technical Education Center
3181 Saunders Settlement Road
Sanborn, NY 14132
Open: Saturday, October 30; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: Niagara County
To Register: https://www.niagaracounty.com/Portals/4/Docs/NCDOH%20Clinic%20Schedule-UPDATED%2010-18-2021.pdf
Incentive: Tops Gift Cards and Halloween Treat Bags
FINGER LAKES
The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence
126 Sander Street
Rochester, NY 14605
Open: Saturday, October 30; 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
LONG ISLAND
Northwell Health
1 Marcus Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11042
Open: Saturday, October 30; 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Nassau County and Northwell Health
To Register: https://northwellvaccine.force.com/s/?id=a1T4x000007TtUVEA0
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
MID-HUDSON
Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center
110 Bethune Blvd
Spring Valley, NY 10977
Open: Monday, November 1; 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Rockland County
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
NORTH COUNTRY
Essex County Department of Health
132 Water St
Elizabethtown, NY 12932
Open: Monday, November 1; 10:00am-2:00pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Essex County Department of Health
To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards