3 New #VaxToSchool sites coming to CNY, North Country

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — 23 new vaccination sites are coming to help increase vaccination rates among school-aged children, according to the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the department of health is working with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to help with the organization of these sites.

“Since launching the #VaxtoSchool program, 114 pop-up vaccination sites have been established so far – bringing the vaccine to more school-aged New Yorkers and their families,” Governor Hochul said. “In collaboration with a multitude of community-based partners on the ground, we are working together to increase vaccination rates among New York’s eligible adolescents. To parents and guardians statewide, I urge you to ensure your child receives the COVID-19 vaccine – helping to keep them healthy and safe this school year.”

Newly Established Locations in CNY and the North Country:

FINGER LAKES

Wayne County Public Health 1519 Nye Road Lyons, NY 14489

Open: Wednesday October 27, 2021; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: Wayne County

Incentive: Regal Gift Cards

NORTH COUNTRY Gouverneur Community Center 4673 NY-58

Gouverneur, NY 13642 Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech Event Partners: St. Lawrence County, Village of Gouverneur and Town of Gouverneur To Register: First dose appointments here; second dose appointments here; booster doses for eligible New Yorkers here Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards



Essex County Department of Health 132 Water Street Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Open: Friday, October 29; 10:00am-2:00pm Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech Event Partner: Essex County Department of Health To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/ Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards



Newly established sites in the rest of New York State:

CAPITAL REGION

Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School

1 Elbel Court

Albany, NY 12209

Open: Wednesday, October 27; 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Albany County and City School District of Albany

To Register: https://www.albanycounty.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5775/

Incentive: Regal Gift Cards

MID-HUDSON

Robert L. Yeager Health Center, Building A

50 Sanatorium Road

Pomona NY, 10970

Open: Wednesday, October 27; 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Rockland County

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

MID-HUDSON

Sullivan County Public Health Services

50 Community Lane

Liberty, NY 12754

Open: Wednesday, October 27; 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Sullivan County

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

CAPITAL REGION

Colonie Central High School

1 Raider Blvd

Albany, NY 12205

Open: Thursday, October 28; 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Albany County and South Colonie School District

To Register: https://www.albanycounty.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5773/58

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

LONG ISLAND

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Green Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

Open: Thursday, October 28; 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Nassau County and Northwell Health

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

MID-HUDSON

Middletown High School

30 Gardner Ext Ave.

Middletown, NY 10940

Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner Orange County

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

NEW YORK CITY

Life of Hope

1377 Brooklyn Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11203

Open: Thursday, October 28; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: Life of Hope

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

NEW YORK CITY

The Sea Gate Association Beach Club Haunted Halloween

3700 Surf Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11224

Open: Friday-Sunday, October 29-31st; 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: Sea Gate Police Department

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

SOUTHERN TIER

East Middle School

167 E. Frederick Street

Binghamton, NY 13904

Open: Friday, October 29; 9:30 am – 11:30 am

(For members of the East Middle School)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Broome County

SOUTHERN TIER

West Middle School

West Middle Avenue

Binghamton, NY 13905

Open: Friday, October 29; 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

(For members of the West Middle School)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Broome County

MID-HUDSON

Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall

1300 Ulster Avenue, Ste. 310

Kingston, NY 12401

Open: Friday, October 29; 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Ulster County

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards



MID-HUDSON

Pilgrims Baptist Church

80 N. Franklin Street

Nyack, NY 10960

Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

LONG ISLAND

Bethel AME Church

420 North Main Street

Freeport, NY 11520

Open: Saturday, October 30; 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner the National Coalition of Black Churches

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

LONG ISLAND

Hope Missionary Baptist Church

100 Lemon Street

Central Islip, NY 11722

Open: Saturday, October 30; 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

WESTERN NEW YORK

Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion

1100 Jefferson Ave

Buffalo, NY 14208

Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Moderna

Event Partner: Erie County

To Register: http://www.erie.gov/vax

Incentive: Tops Gift Cards

WESTERN NEW YORK

Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career and Technical Education Center

3181 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, NY 14132

Open: Saturday, October 30; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: Niagara County

To Register: https://www.niagaracounty.com/Portals/4/Docs/NCDOH%20Clinic%20Schedule-UPDATED%2010-18-2021.pdf

Incentive: Tops Gift Cards and Halloween Treat Bags

FINGER LAKES

The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence

126 Sander Street

Rochester, NY 14605

Open: Saturday, October 30; 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards



LONG ISLAND

Northwell Health

1 Marcus Ave

New Hyde Park, NY 11042

Open: Saturday, October 30; 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Nassau County and Northwell Health

To Register: https://northwellvaccine.force.com/s/?id=a1T4x000007TtUVEA0

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

MID-HUDSON

Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center

110 Bethune Blvd

Spring Valley, NY 10977

Open: Monday, November 1; 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Rockland County

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

NORTH COUNTRY

Essex County Department of Health

132 Water St

Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Open: Monday, November 1; 10:00am-2:00pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Essex County Department of Health

To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards