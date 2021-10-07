3 people shot, Syracuse police look for suspects

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Three people are in the hospital, two in critical condition after being shot on Syracuse’s south side Thursday night. Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says police received multiple calls for shots fired just before 7:00 p.m. near the corner East Raynor Street and Oakwood Avenue.

When the first officers arrived on the scene two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Upstate University Hospital by ambulance. A third victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Buckner says the investigation is in its early stages and they are hoping anyone with any information that can help with the investigation to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.