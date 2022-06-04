SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 15 to May 21, 2022.
Three restaurants failed their inspections: Denny’s on Thompson Road, a Domino’s in Baldwinsville and Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA. Denny’s and Apex Entertainment failed with a critical violation.
You can see the details on the infractions at each restaurant below:
Denny’s on 6591 Thompson Road in Syracuse
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45 °F as required.
Inspector Findings: A gallon of milk noted at 59 °F on counter. When asked employee how long it was on the counter, she stated that it had just been pulled out. Smoothie mix, milk gallon, and non-dairy creamer in small reach-in cooler noted 54 °F. Thermometer in cooler noted 50 °F. Manager states milk was delivered this morning and was in the cooler for less than two hours. Cooler not operating to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 °F. Milk moved to another cooler.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities was also found in violation two times. The inspector says that floor edges under and around equipment, the floor under shelving in the walk-in cooler, and the floor in the walk-in freezer were not clean.
Domino’s on 80 Smokey Hollow Road in Baldwinsville
Domino’s did not have any critical violations, but there were four violations of improper sanitary facilities and controls. The inspector noted that two sinks had broken hot water faucet handles and that hot water does not turn on at the hand was sinks. The toilet rooms also have automatic faucets that do not go cold. The inspector added that there is hot water at the 3 bay sink so employees can wash their hands there.
Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA
Critical Violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.
Code Requirement: Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.
Inspector Findings: 5 plastic shell containers of strawberries found with mold on some parts of the strawberries. All of them were discarded upon request. It appears that they were dated May 5, 2022, and had already expired when found. Corrected by discarding.
Apex Entertainment also had a few other violations. Improper sanitary facilities and controls were found in violation 3 times. The inspector noted that pipes were leaking in under the bar and in the dishwashing room. They added that a floor drain near the dishwasher also fills up from below when the spray sink is in use and has greasy residue built up on the sides.
Another violation found was inadequate insect/rodent control. The inspector wrote that drain flies were present at the bar, almost every floor drain, wet floors, and soda nozzles.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities was also found to be in violation one time. The inspector reported that floors at the bar and in the dishwashing room had standing water.
Below is a list of inspected locations that were operating acceptably:
|Anaren Microwave Cafeteria
|6635 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|5/17/2022
|Antonios Ice Cream
|1401 Buckley Road
|Salina
|5/20/2022
|Asian Cafe
|511 East Genesee Street, Unit #1
|Manlius
|5/17/2022
|Barney’s BBQ
|12912 Timerson Road
|Onondaga County
|5/19/2022
|Barney’s BBQ Commissary
|9022 Plainville Road
|Lysander
|5/19/2022
|Basil Leaf Ristorante
|3920 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|5/17/2022
|BG1
|1 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|5/19/2022
|Bistro 1926
|800 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|5/19/2022
|Bob Barkers Mobile Unit
|6033 Monopoli Path
|Onondaga County
|5/19/2022
|Brancato’s Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|5/19/2022
|Cafe Kubal
|324 Water Street
|Syracuse
|5/16/2022
|Cafe Sankofa
|2323 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/19/2022
|Captain’s Haven
|7512 West Murray Drive
|Cicero
|5/18/2022
|Chicken Bandit Commissary (The)
|3914 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|5/18/2022
|CoreLife Eatery
|5743 Widewaters Parkway, Ste 100
|Dewitt
|5/18/2022
|Dewitt Community Church
|3600 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|5/17/2022
|Dunkin
|3493 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|5/18/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|400 Velasko Road
|Syracuse
|5/16/2022
|Flojo’s
|9022 Plainville Road
|Lysander
|5/19/2022
|Food Consultants Inc. Culinary Cente
|126 Metropolitan Park Drive
|Salina
|5/20/2022
|Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|324 West Water Street
|Syracuse
|5/16/2022
|Highland Grill
|208 Highland Avenue
|Dewitt
|5/17/2022
|Holiday Inn Express
|5860 Carmenica Drive
|Cicero
|5/18/2022
|Jamesville Community Church
|6300 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|5/17/2022
|Jewish Community Center
|5655 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|5/18/2022
|Ji-Woo’s Cupbops
|9 Dann Road
|Onondaga County
|5/17/2022
|Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Services
|106 Highridge Place
|Syracuse
|5/19/2022
|Julie’s Diner
|3800 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|5/16/2022
|Liberty Pizza & Convenience
|5930 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|5/17/2022
|Little Mac’s Pizzeria
|1621 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|5/20/2022
|Local 315 Brewing Co Mobile Unit
|3160 Warners Road
|Camillus
|5/20/2022
|Luna Food Lover
|105 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|5/17/2022
|Lyncourt Bakery
|2205 Teall Avenue
|Salina
|5/18/2022
|Manlius United Methodist Church
|111 Wesley Street
|Manlius
|5/19/2022
|May Memorial Unitarian Universalist
|3800 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|5/17/2022
|McDonalds of Baldwinsville
|2234 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|5/19/2022
|Mr. Stirfry
|214 Tecumseh Road
|Dewitt
|5/19/2022
|No.1 Kitchen NY
|119 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|5/18/2022
|Oaks at Dewitt (The)
|18 Arbor Lane
|Syracuse
|5/17/2022
|Octagon House of Camillus
|5420 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|5/18/2022
|Original Grain
|302 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/17/2022
|Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse
|1314 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/17/2022
|Peppino’s Mobile Unit
|105 Sedgwick Drive
|Syracuse
|5/20/2022
|Pies Guys Pizzeria of Liverpool (The
|8075 Oswego Road, Suite 2
|Clay
|5/18/2022
|Ponchito’s Taqueria Mobile Unit
|230 Dale Street
|Syracuse
|5/20/2022
|Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse
|8081 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/16/2022
|Santangelo’s Ristorante
|673 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|5/20/2022
|St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
|2200 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|5/17/2022
|St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church
|325 Waring Road
|Syracuse
|5/19/2022
|St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center
|1101 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/18/2022
|Strigo Vineyards
|9272 Plainville Road
|Lysander
|5/19/2022
|Sugar Blossom Cake Shop
|304 Tulip Street
|Salina
|5/20/2022
|Tecumseh Golf Club
|200 Waring Road
|Dewitt
|5/19/2022
|Town of Elbridge Recreation Park
|Sandbank Road
|Elbridge
|5/19/2022
|Ven Rosas Rollin Bistro
|8038 Pickett Lane
|Cicero
|5/18/2022
|Village of Elbridge – Seymour Loft P
|Sandbank Road
|Elbridge
|5/19/2022
|Vineyard Church – Cicero (The)
|8262 Brewerton Road, #1
|Cicero
|5/16/2022
|Watan Bakery
|601 Park Street
|Syracuse
|5/20/2022
|William’s Bakery & Ice Cream
|6545 State Route 31
|Cicero
|5/17/2022
|Xiong China Garden Chinese Rest.
|8075 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/18/2022