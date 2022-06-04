SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 15 to May 21, 2022.

Three restaurants failed their inspections: Denny’s on Thompson Road, a Domino’s in Baldwinsville and Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA. Denny’s and Apex Entertainment failed with a critical violation.

You can see the details on the infractions at each restaurant below:

Denny’s on 6591 Thompson Road in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45 °F as required.

Inspector Findings: A gallon of milk noted at 59 °F on counter. When asked employee how long it was on the counter, she stated that it had just been pulled out. Smoothie mix, milk gallon, and non-dairy creamer in small reach-in cooler noted 54 °F. Thermometer in cooler noted 50 °F. Manager states milk was delivered this morning and was in the cooler for less than two hours. Cooler not operating to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 °F. Milk moved to another cooler.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities was also found in violation two times. The inspector says that floor edges under and around equipment, the floor under shelving in the walk-in cooler, and the floor in the walk-in freezer were not clean.

Domino’s on 80 Smokey Hollow Road in Baldwinsville

Domino’s did not have any critical violations, but there were four violations of improper sanitary facilities and controls. The inspector noted that two sinks had broken hot water faucet handles and that hot water does not turn on at the hand was sinks. The toilet rooms also have automatic faucets that do not go cold. The inspector added that there is hot water at the 3 bay sink so employees can wash their hands there.

Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA

Critical Violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

Code Requirement: Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

Inspector Findings: 5 plastic shell containers of strawberries found with mold on some parts of the strawberries. All of them were discarded upon request. It appears that they were dated May 5, 2022, and had already expired when found. Corrected by discarding.

Apex Entertainment also had a few other violations. Improper sanitary facilities and controls were found in violation 3 times. The inspector noted that pipes were leaking in under the bar and in the dishwashing room. They added that a floor drain near the dishwasher also fills up from below when the spray sink is in use and has greasy residue built up on the sides.

Another violation found was inadequate insect/rodent control. The inspector wrote that drain flies were present at the bar, almost every floor drain, wet floors, and soda nozzles.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities was also found to be in violation one time. The inspector reported that floors at the bar and in the dishwashing room had standing water.

Below is a list of inspected locations that were operating acceptably: