SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after four were shot within four hours, three people were shot just over one hour part in Syracuse on Tuesday night.

The three people were injured in two separate shootings on Tuesday evening and all took place on the 200 block of Sabine Street, police say.

Police responded to the first call, a shooting with injuries, around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Police say they found a 32-year-old man shot in the back when they arrived. The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive. Police also found at least one casing on the scene.

Later that evening, at 9:57 p.m., police say they responded a second time to the 200 block of Sabine Street — this time for a shots fired call. When police arrived, they say they found a 49-year-old man shot in the stomach and a 54-year-old man shot in the foot. Both victims were transported to Upstate University Hospital. The man shot in the stomach was listed as critical but stable condition, and the man shot in the foot is expected to survive. Police say at least 14 casings were found at the scene.

The Syracuse Police share that both scenes are actively under investigation and that anyone with information is asked to call (315) 442-5222.