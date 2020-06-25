3 workers hurt in construction accident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police are investigating an accident at a construction site that injured three workers in the Town of Leray.

Police say construction workers were setting roof trusses on a building on Wednesday when high winds caused them to collapse.

Lee Trickey, 38, of Theresa fell almost 40 feet in the incident, suffering what police reported to be severe internal injuries.

He was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital.

Two other workers were inside when the roof collapsed. They were treated for more minor injuries at local hospitals.

