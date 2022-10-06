SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department.

Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police say this case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.