SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call.

Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.