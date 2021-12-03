30,000 letters to Santa collected to raise money for Make-a-Wish Foundation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Santa’s to-do list is about to get a lot longer, but for a great reason.

During National Believe Week, on Friday, Macy`s helped Binghamton University Wishmakers on Campus Deliver 30,000+ Letters to Santa and will double its donation for each letter collected in-store or at macys.com/believe.

For every letter received now through December 24, Macy’s will donate $1, up to $1 million to Make-a-Wish. During National Believe Week, which ends Saturday, Macy ‘s will double its donation for each letter collected, up to an extra $1 million, taking the goal to $2 million for Make-a-Wish.

Anyone interested in dropping off a letter can do so at the Macy’s Santa Mail Box on the 1st floor, near the coat and women’s section or by clicking here.

Macy`s has donated more than $137 million to Make-A-Wish since 2003.