ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention lovers of all things outdoors! The 30th annual Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show is returning!

The annual show is going to be hosted at the Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino, on 5218 Patrick Road from March 10 through 12.

This show is for anyone that loves to camp, fish, boat, hike, or just enjoy the great outdoors!

At the show, the Beast of the East Archery tournament returns for its fourth year, guaranteeing a minimum $500 cash payout and custom trophies. More information about the archery tournament can be found on the Beast of the East Archery Shoot Facebook page.

Another giveaway is the Big East Gear Grab Giveaway which will be giving away a prize every hour. The fish pond will also be back with a kid’s casting contest on Saturday. There will also be multiple boating and RV dealers on site for those looking for more adventure.

Attendees can expect to see all sorts of vendors from hunting and fishing guides, leather goods, campgrounds, sporting organizations, outdoor gear, fishing charters, and specialty food products.

NY State Big Buck Club is also offering free head scoring, including free seminars all weekend, axe throwing by Woodchuckers Axe Throwing, and a goat petting zoo by Spring Creek Lavender.

Ticket prices are as followed:

$9 for adults

$7 for seniors 55 and older and military and first responders

$3 for children six through twelve

Free for children five and under

2023 Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show Schedule

Friday, March 10 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information including coupons, a list of vendors, and the seminar schedule visit this website or the Big East Camping and Outdoor Sports Show Facebook page.

In addition to AmeriCU Credit Union, this event is made possible in part by our sponsors: Mastrovito Hyundai, Powersports of Utica and Off the Beaten Path Media. Produced by Kessler Promotions, Inc.