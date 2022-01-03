31-member federal disaster medical team helping to fill staff shortage at Upstate Hospital

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — 31 members of the what the federal government calls a “Disaster Medical Assistance Teams” arrived Monday to support operations in the emergency department and other areas of Upstate University Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9.

The team of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other medically trained staff will be based at Upstate through January 14.

The group is organized by the federal government’s Department of Health and Human Services and is deployed when public health and medical emergencies overwhelm state and local resources. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the team’s assignment at Upstate on Friday.

Upstate’s staff has been ravaged by pandemic exhaustion, retirements, better benefits elsewhere and the vaccine requirement. The hospital has been working to recruit and hire for more than 400 open nursing positions and has shut down operating rooms unable to be staffed.