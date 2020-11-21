31-year-old man shot near Syracuse’s northside Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot near the City’s northside Friday night.
Syracuse Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Lemoyne Ave., near Destiny USA, at approximately 7:51 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting with injuries.
At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man who was shot in the midsection.
The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
