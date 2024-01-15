ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 14, the Rome Police Department was made aware of a patient that had been brought to Rome Health emergency room for an injury to the face.

Employees of Rome Health later told police that the victim, a 31-year-old man, had a gunshot wound to the face.

“The Patrol Division, Detective Division, Forensic Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and Special Response Team worked together to determine the location of the incident, locate and gather evidence, and then locate and arrest the suspects,” said Rome Police.

Police sent out two search warrants, one on Williams St., and the other on West Thomas St., both in Rome. The suspects have been identified as 39-year-old Keith Westcott, of Rome, and 31-year-old Secret Goforth, of Rome.

Westcott was found by Rome Police at the 400 block of West Thomas Street around 6:52 a.m. on Jan. 14. He was taken into custody without incident.

Westcott is currently being held for arraignment on the following charges:

Attempted Murder 2nd

Assault 1st

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Use of Firearm 1st

Hours later, around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 14, Goforth was taken into custody at 527 Williams St.

Goforth was charged with:

Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree

She is currently being held pending arraignment.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated.

“The victim and suspect are familiar with each other. The weapon used in the incident was recovered,” said Rome Police.

The 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He has been taken to another health care facility for treatmeant.