31st anniversary Remembrance Service to be held Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Happening Saturday, the Syracuse University community will be remembering the 270 lives lost 31 years ago on Pan Am flight 103.
A Remembrance Service will be held on SU’s campus for the anniversary of the bombing. During the procession, the Crouse bell will be rung 35 times in honor of the 35 Syracuse University students lost.
The service begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Remembrance Wall in front of the Hall of Languages.
A service at Arlington National Cemetery will be taking place simultaneously.
