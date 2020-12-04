31st annual ‘Movie with a Mission’ this Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 31st year, NewsChannel 9 will host “Movie with a Mission” to help the Rescue Mission on Sunday, December 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

Dan Cummings and Nicole Sommavilla host the film classic, “Scrooge,” with pledge breaks so you can support the Rescue Mission’s fight against hunger and homelessness. And you can help make a difference right now, with a tax-deductible pledge at MovieWithAMission.com.