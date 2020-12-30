32-year-old Onondaga County man dies following snowmobile accident in Lewis County

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County officials have confirmed a fatality following a snowmobile accident on Tuesday.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatality linked to a snowmobile accident that occurred in the Town of West Turin, New York on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. According to Deputies, following an investigation, Jason Norfolk, 32, from Jordan, New York, was pronounced deceased.
Deputies reported that Norfolk was operating a 2021 MXZ TNT 600 snowmobile, and while he was heading northbound on North Road, he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and struck a tree while exiting the trail.
Lewis County Sheriff’s reported that Deputies responded to the scene around 7:44 p.m. on December 29.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, Constablville Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Sullivan’s Towing.
