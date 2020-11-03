$328M announced for heating assistance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Governor Cuomo announced over $328 million dollars to help New Yorkers heat their homes this winter.
New Yorkers can now apply for Home Energy Assistance Program, also Known As HEAP, to help with heating costs.
To determine if you’re eligible for the program, you must first provide proof of your residence, a valid social security number, proof of income, and proof of identity.
The amount of money you can receive also depends on the type of fuel that you use to heat your home. The HEAP grants can range from $350 up to as much as $746.
