33 people displaced following fire at Camden assisted living facility

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at an assisted living community in Oneida County on Friday night.

According to those with the Camden Fire Department, the call went out around 9:30pm at Valehaven Community Residence on Main Street. Staff reported light smoke at the time and that the sprinkler system had been activated.

Fire crews say that 33 people have been displaced as a result of the fire. At one point, two people were reported missing but were soon located safely. No one was hurt.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

