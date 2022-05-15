KIRKLAND, N.Y. (WSYR) — An ATV accident in Kirkland on Saturday resulted in one individual losing their life after being partially ejected.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, deputies were dispatched to a private residence on Bogusville Hill Road in the Town of Kirkland for an ATV accident around 7 p.m. on May 14. The Criminal Investigations Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The investigation into the accident revealed that 33-year-old Matthew Rounds from Clinton was operating a 2012 CAN AM Commander side by side when the machine flipped on its side. When the machine flipped, Rounds was partially ejected and as a result, sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rounds was reportedly not wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the crash but speed does not appear to be a factor, however, the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of the Kirkland Police Department, Deansboro Fire Department, COCVAC Ambulance, and the Medical Examiners Office.