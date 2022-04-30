SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 34 Syracuse Firefighters responded to a house fire in Syracuse on Friday night, according to the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD).

The SFD says they dispatched firefighters to a structure fire with people inside at 164 Mildred Avenue around 8:39 p.m. Within minutes, firefighters were on the scene and noted that heavy smoke and fire was visible from the back of the two family home.

SFD says that crews immediately began fighting the fire and conducted a search of the building, where all 8 occupants of the two apartments were accounted for, with no injuries. SFD also says they found three uninjured cats on the second floor. A total of 34 firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

The SFD says that the Syracuse Police Department, National Grid, and the local chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to the fire and helped the occupants.

The Fire Investigation Bureau is still determining what caused the fire.