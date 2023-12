SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police officers were called to 1117 South McBride Street for a shooting on Friday, Dec. 1, around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, according to SPD.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.