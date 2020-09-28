$34,000 raised for Food Bank of CNY from Dunkin’ Donuts’ Iced Coffee Day

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to Dunkin’ Donuts’ participation in Iced Coffee Day on August 26, $34,000 was able to be donated to the Food Bank of Central New York.

During the annual Iced Coffee Day campaign, Dunkin’ franchisees donated $1 from every iced coffee sold during that day and $34,000 was collected in Central New York. During the check presentation, 250 pounds of coffee was donated to the Food Bank of CNY to celebrate the upcoming National Dunkin’ Day.

“As we look ahead to National Dunkin’ Day, we are excited to announce the results of our annual Iced Coffee Day program while making this additional coffee donation to an organization so vital to families in need during this unprecedented time,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “I would like to thank all of our loyal guests who joined us on Iced Coffee Day to help raise these important funds for Food Bank of Central New York.”

“We are so thankful to Dunkin’ for their support of our work through Iced Coffee Day. This is always a fun day that helps build awareness of the work that we are doing in the communities that we serve,” said Karen Belcher, Executive Director at Food Bank of Central New York. “The funds received from Iced Coffee Day will help provide over 102,000 meals. This year especially, the need is great and their ongoing support ensures that we are able to continue and grow programs that are vital to the fight against hunger in our communities.”

Since 2012, Iced Coffee Day has generated more than $220,000 for non-profits in Central New York.