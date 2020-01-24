34th annual Am-Jam Tattoo Expo in town this weekend

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 34th annual Am-Jam Tattoo Expo will be buzzing this weekend at the Ramada Inn Carrier Circle.

There will be demonstrations, competitions, and other seminars during the three-day event. You can even get a new tattoo at the oldest tattoo show in the country.

The expo kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

