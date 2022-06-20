SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 35 Syracuse Firefighters responded to a house fire in Syracuse on Sunday night, according to the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD).

In April, 34 firefighters responded to a fire up the street.

SFD share that they responded to the house fire just after midnight on Sunday evening, at 12:01 a.m. They arrived to the location, 355 Mildred Avenue, in just under three minutes to find heavy fire and smoke from the upper floor of the house.

When SFD arrived, five residents of the building had already evacuated, according to SFD.

SFD say they immediately began attacking the fire and searched the building for other occupants but found none. The fire was mostly extinguished in 30 minutes, but several units stayed on scene to conduct salvage and overhaul operations.

In total, SFD says 35 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Syracuse Fire Investigation Bureau went to the property and is determining the cause of the fire. The Red Cross, Syracuse Police, and National Grid also responded.