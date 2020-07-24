35 new police officers graduate from Syracuse Regional Police Academy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After six long months of training at the Syracuse Regional Police Academy, Friday marked a monumental day for 35 new police officers finally receiving their badges.

Officer Matthew Hood was one of them.

“It’s awesome. I’m ready to get out there and just help the people of Syracuse, keep the tradition going and just help any way I can and want the whole new class to get out there and show a different, new group of people out there to help,” explained Hood.

His dream of becoming a police officer and desire to always fight for the underdog comes from his dad, Madison County Sheriff, Todd Hood.

I’ve always looked up to him. Obviously. Always did the right thing and I just wanted to keep my life on the same path and always doing the right thing. Officer Matthew Hood — Syracuse Police Department

“I’m so proud. This is an honorable profession. Police work is honorable we help the downtrodden, the poor people, people who are victims of abuse – that’s what we do and that’s what we love to do to step up and help people. So, I’m so proud of him for wanting to carry on that way to serve the people of Syracuse. It’s very humbling for me,” explained Sheriff Todd Hood.

Like father, like son ‼️ One of @SyracusePolice newest officers, Matthew Hood and Madison County Sherrif Todd Hood. 🚔



I’ll have more with the family tonight at 6:00. #LocalSYR #SYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/4xw8aCUm7p — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) July 24, 2020

For the new recruits, their experience at the Academy was far from ordinary compared to years prior. First with the COVID 19 pandemic, then nationwide protests.

Along with their badges, one of the biggest lessons they can take throughout their careers is adversity.

“You know, I hear everybody all of the time, these are challenging times. These recruits coming in are so squared away and just such good people and that’s what we do in law enforcement,” explained Sheriff Hood.

Graduates represented the Syracuse, Auburn, Cortland and Norwich Police Departments.

Each new officer will now complete a 12-week long field training program where they will work side by side with a veteran officer.

Here’s a full list of the Syracuse Regional Academy Class #21 graduates:

SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police Officer Roy Bell

Police Officer Marcus Cooke

Police Officer Christopher Crawford

Police Officer Michael DaSilva

Police Officer Kalie Dorn

Police Officer Kasey Fellows

Police Officer Evan Francisco

Police Officer Montserrat Garcia

Police Officer Jeremiah Gechell

Police Officer Menadin Halilbasic

Police Officer Mitchell Harriman

Police Officer Matthew Hood

Police Officer Jared Lukaczyk

Police Officer Chris Mazzotti

Police Officer Conlan McGuire

Police Officer Jordon Miller

Police Officer Robert Mon

Police Officer Derek Montressor

Police Officer Jason Neal

Police Officer Dylan O’Meara

Police Officer Michael Oyenuga

Police Officer Benedict Rath

Police Officer Joshua Ryan

Police Officer Mark Sorrentino

Police Officer Danielle Soule

Police Officer Rebecca Wells

AUBURN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police Officer Eric Leach

Police Officer Luke Parker

Police Officer Michaela Tanner

CORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police Officer Austin Fiske

Police Officer Kory Olson

NORWICH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police Officer Corey Burnett

Police Officer Tyler Dexheimer

Police Officer Scott Laughlin

Police Officer Corey Wengert

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.