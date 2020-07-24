35 new police officers graduate from Syracuse Regional Police Academy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After six long months of training at the Syracuse Regional Police Academy, Friday marked a monumental day for 35 new police officers finally receiving their badges.
Officer Matthew Hood was one of them.
“It’s awesome. I’m ready to get out there and just help the people of Syracuse, keep the tradition going and just help any way I can and want the whole new class to get out there and show a different, new group of people out there to help,” explained Hood.
His dream of becoming a police officer and desire to always fight for the underdog comes from his dad, Madison County Sheriff, Todd Hood.
I’ve always looked up to him. Obviously. Always did the right thing and I just wanted to keep my life on the same path and always doing the right thing.Officer Matthew Hood — Syracuse Police Department
“I’m so proud. This is an honorable profession. Police work is honorable we help the downtrodden, the poor people, people who are victims of abuse – that’s what we do and that’s what we love to do to step up and help people. So, I’m so proud of him for wanting to carry on that way to serve the people of Syracuse. It’s very humbling for me,” explained Sheriff Todd Hood.
For the new recruits, their experience at the Academy was far from ordinary compared to years prior. First with the COVID 19 pandemic, then nationwide protests.
Along with their badges, one of the biggest lessons they can take throughout their careers is adversity.
“You know, I hear everybody all of the time, these are challenging times. These recruits coming in are so squared away and just such good people and that’s what we do in law enforcement,” explained Sheriff Hood.
Graduates represented the Syracuse, Auburn, Cortland and Norwich Police Departments.
Each new officer will now complete a 12-week long field training program where they will work side by side with a veteran officer.
Here’s a full list of the Syracuse Regional Academy Class #21 graduates:
SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Police Officer Roy Bell
- Police Officer Marcus Cooke
- Police Officer Christopher Crawford
- Police Officer Michael DaSilva
- Police Officer Kalie Dorn
- Police Officer Kasey Fellows
- Police Officer Evan Francisco
- Police Officer Montserrat Garcia
- Police Officer Jeremiah Gechell
- Police Officer Menadin Halilbasic
- Police Officer Mitchell Harriman
- Police Officer Matthew Hood
- Police Officer Jared Lukaczyk
- Police Officer Chris Mazzotti
- Police Officer Conlan McGuire
- Police Officer Jordon Miller
- Police Officer Robert Mon
- Police Officer Derek Montressor
- Police Officer Jason Neal
- Police Officer Dylan O’Meara
- Police Officer Michael Oyenuga
- Police Officer Benedict Rath
- Police Officer Joshua Ryan
- Police Officer Mark Sorrentino
- Police Officer Danielle Soule
- Police Officer Rebecca Wells
AUBURN POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Police Officer Eric Leach
- Police Officer Luke Parker
- Police Officer Michaela Tanner
CORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Police Officer Austin Fiske
- Police Officer Kory Olson
NORWICH POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Police Officer Corey Burnett
- Police Officer Tyler Dexheimer
- Police Officer Scott Laughlin
- Police Officer Corey Wengert
