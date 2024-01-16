SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 7:58 pm. on Jan. 15, Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Midland Discount Market, at 1434 Midland Avenue for a stabbing call.

At the scene, police found a 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the stomach.

She was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say that an investigation revealed a suspect, 29-year-old Niaya Winstead.

“Officers learned that Winstead stabbed the victim with a knife during an altercation in a residence in the 100 block of Hope Avenue before police arrival,” said Syracuse Police.

Winstead was arrested and charged with: