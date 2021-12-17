350 families helped at community food distribution event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — About 30 volunteers helped the University United Methodist Church in Syracuse provide food for neighbors in Syracuse. Families could either drive up or walk up to get boxes of food. The packages included produce, frozen turkeys, among many other items. The Food Bank of Central New York provided some of the food, which was able to help 350 families.

“We are committed to meeting our community’s needs, whatever they are at any given time,” Galyn Murphy-Stanley, who is the Neighborhood Outreach Food Center Coordinator, “Stripping down barriers and meeting people where they’re at. If we can remove the burden of food insecurity for a moment, that’s going to be our effort and our intention.”

To ensure the distribution was a success, volunteers started planning over the summer.