35,000 letters to help make wishes come true

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s National Believe Day and local children with terminal and rare illnesses will soon see their dreams come true, and it’s all thanks to Macy’s and the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Friday at Macy’s in Destiny, two student groups dropped off more than 35,000 letters. As part of National Believe Day, Macy’s will pledge $2 for every letter collected. The goal is to help raise $2 million nationwide to help make kids’ wishes come true.

“Partnerships like Macy’s and the magic of the holiday season and year-end giving is all such a big part of our ability to continue to say ‘yes’ to these kids and be sure that we can make their wishes come true,” President and CEO of Make-a-Wish Central New York, Diane Kupperman, said.

Make-A-Wish of Central New York currently has around 150 kids waiting to have their wishes fulfilled.

