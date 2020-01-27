35th MLK Celebration honors the message and mission of Dr. King

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) This year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Junior celebration at Syracuse University had a theme of “A Living Legacy.”

The annual event is said to be the largest of its kind on a college campus in the U.S. and seeks to honor the message and mission of Dr. King.

This year’s keynote speaker is the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Senior Pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Known as “American’s Freedom Church,” it was served by the Rev. Martin Luther King Sr., known as “Daddy King,” from 1931 to 1975 and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

This year marks the 35th year for the MLK Celebration, including student and community group performances, and presentation of this year’s Unsung Hero Awards.

Rev. Warnock spoke about how privilege can be blinding, how more people need to stand up for the poor, and how we can’t forget why Dr. King made his way to Memphis.

“People of color, in general, have become accustomed to a certain kind of respectable racism we negotiate it and we navigate every day, it is as basic as the air we breathe it’s all around us,” said Rev. Warnock.