36 bridges in 100-mile Brookfield Trail System completed by DEC

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmenal Conservation announced that 36 bridges have been replaced along 100 miles of the Brookfield Trail System, which runs through the towns of Hamilton and Brookfield in Madison County. The popular train system is used by hikers, equestrians, snowmobilers, and others who love the outdoors.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Today we welcome visitors new to the trails and long-time outdoor adventurers who have frequented the Brookfield Trail System for decades to join us in celebrating completion of this visionary project. DEC designed and constructed these new bridges to protect public safety and provide convenient access for trail users, as well as to help protect the trails and surrounding resources from future extreme weather events and flooding.”

The project took three years and cost $250,000. It was funded through NY Works as part of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Adventure NY initiative.

The DEC says the new bridges and crossings are designed with safety and longevity in mind. A press release from the DEC sayd, “Wooden boardwalks and bridges were replaced after age-related deterioration and flood damage made these structures unsafe. Many of these structures were upgraded to appropriate-sized culverts with earthen crossings to blend with the surroundings and improve natural stream flow even during high water events, including two protected trout streams.”

The 100-mile Brookfield Trail System traverses Charles E. Baker, Brookfield Railroad, and Beaver Creek state forests in southeastern Madison County and is open free of charge for hiking, horse riding, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and mountain biking.

Senator Rachel May said, “More than ever, New Yorkers are taking the time to appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds us. These upgrades to the Brookfield Trail System will help ensure that neighbors and visitors are able to explore some of our region’s nicest trails for years to come. Thank you to Governor Cuomo for making these upgrades possible. I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy them!”

Assemblyman John Salkas, said, “As the former supervisor of the Town of Brookfield where this wonderful trail system is located, I am excited to see these improvements being made to a great asset that is enjoyed by so many. I want to thank the DEC for their efforts to improve this trail system. In times like these it is more important than ever that people can get out and utilize this incredible outdoor venue.”

The map below shows all of the locations of the new bridges.