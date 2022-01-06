36% of Onondaga County robberies in 2021 happened to online resellers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Apps like OfferUp, letgo, and Facebook Marketplace make selling your extra items around the house a lot easier. Unfortunately, some deals can put you in danger. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives provided a warning this evening about dangerous deals.

On December 14, a seller met with a buyer in Clay for $1000 worth of sneakers. However, when the seller arrived to the home, the seller realized it was a set-up — the buyer used counterfeit currency and pulled a gun on the seller. The thief took the sneakers and the fake money.

Unfortunately, sheriff’s detectives say this isn’t uncommon. 8 out of 22 robberies last year in Onondaga County were from online purchase exchanges. iPhones and gaming consoles are also common targets.

Sheriff’s detectives recommend meeting in a public place with security cameras for exchanges, or where people can see you. Police Departments also have safe exchange locations.

