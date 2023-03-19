TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old man is dead after an early morning crash in the Town of Geddes, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 Sunday morning on the westbound I-690 off-ramp to John Glenn Boulevard.

The 36-year-old man went off the road and struck a culvert, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in this crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

John Glenn Boulevard ramps from I-690 are currently closed until further notice, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

