36-year-old woman killed in vehicle crash in Lyons Wednesday night

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash after one woman was found dead Friday night.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Broad Street and Church Street at approximately 7:44 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, deputies say they found a 36-year-old woman who had been struck by a vehicle while she was walking in the roadway on Broad Street. 

The woman, later identified as Kristina Alderman, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is currently under investigation.

