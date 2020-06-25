37 workers at apple processing plant test positive for COVID-19

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Oswego County health director, 37 employees at an apple processing plant tested positive for COVID-19.

The health director told NewsChannel 9 that all 87 employees at Champlain Valley Specialty in the Town of Oswego who live in the county have been tested and those test results are all back.

Of those 87 people, 37 of them tested positive. This comes after the state was called in to help with testing.

The county also reported four new cases on Thursday, bringing the total there to nearly 200.