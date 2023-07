SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to a motorcycle crash on I-81 South over Townsend Street on July 23.

Around 11:34 a.m. officers responded to the collision to find 37-year-old Shea Grome, of Nedrow, unresponsive at the scene.

Police say he crashed his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, with no other vehicles involved.

Grome was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.